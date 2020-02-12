Investors Catching Stocks Thor Industries, Inc.(NYSE:THO): Wynn Resorts, Limited(NASDAQ:WYNN)

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) will report its next earnings on Mar 09 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.92/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.31/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -25.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Thor Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.87/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for THO to be 13.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.36%. For the next 5 years, Thor Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Thor Industries, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 803.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Thor Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.81%, where Monthly Performance is 16.42%, Quarterly performance is 21.17%, 6 Months performance is 68.1% and yearly performance percentage is 28.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.34% and Monthly Volatility of 2.79%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.86/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.91/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wynn Resorts, Limited and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.59/share and a High Estimate of $1.81/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited as 1.32 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wynn Resorts, Limited is 1 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.9 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.66 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WYNN to be -100.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50%. For the next 5 years, Wynn Resorts, Limited is expecting Growth of 88.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 29.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wynn Resorts, Limited, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 52.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 40.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wynn Resorts, Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.54%, where Monthly Performance is -7.71%, Quarterly performance is 4.36%, 6 Months performance is 23.29% and yearly performance percentage is 5.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.22% and Monthly Volatility of 3.27%.