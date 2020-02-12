Investors Catching Stocks RPM International Inc.(NYSE:RPM): Intellipharmaceutics International Inc.(NASDAQ:IPCI)

RPM International Inc. (RPM) will report its next earnings on Jan 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.73/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for RPM International Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RPM to be 42.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 17.74%. For the next 5 years, RPM International Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 23.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on RPM International Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 694 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, RPM International Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.55%, where Monthly Performance is 2.11%, Quarterly performance is -1.38%, 6 Months performance is 11.03% and yearly performance percentage is 31.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.65% and Monthly Volatility of 1.58%.

