Earnings Analysis of Xylem Inc.(NYSE:XYL): Omnicell, Inc.(NASDAQ:OMCL)

Xylem Inc. (XYL) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.89/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.89/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Xylem Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Xylem Inc. as 1.19 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Xylem Inc. is 1.16 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.25 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.24 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for XYL to be -17.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.27%. For the next 5 years, Xylem Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Xylem Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 39.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Xylem Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.84%, where Monthly Performance is 9.13%, Quarterly performance is 12.82%, 6 Months performance is 15.15% and yearly performance percentage is 22.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.31% and Monthly Volatility of 1.89%.

Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.78/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Omnicell, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.52/share and a High Estimate of $0.63/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Omnicell, Inc. as 224.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Omnicell, Inc. is 222.69 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 226.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 202.52 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OMCL to be -8.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.97%. For the next 5 years, Omnicell, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Omnicell, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 205.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 70.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Omnicell, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.67%, where Monthly Performance is 9.05%, Quarterly performance is 18.79%, 6 Months performance is 25.98% and yearly performance percentage is 12.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.06% and Monthly Volatility of 3.09%.