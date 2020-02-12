Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Total S.A.(NYSE:TOT): CyberArk Software Ltd.(NASDAQ:CYBR)

Total S.A. (TOT) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.98/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Total S.A. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.88/share and a High Estimate of $1.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Total S.A. as 39.41 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Total S.A. is 39.41 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 39.41 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 45.15 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TOT to be 5.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.33%. For the next 5 years, Total S.A. is expecting Growth of 4.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Total S.A., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Total S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.82%, where Monthly Performance is -11.09%, Quarterly performance is -10.02%, 6 Months performance is 1.4% and yearly performance percentage is -10.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.93% and Monthly Volatility of 0.99%.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.65/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 38.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CyberArk Software Ltd. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.81/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.78/share and a High Estimate of $0.92/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CyberArk Software Ltd. as 126.37 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CyberArk Software Ltd. is 125.21 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 129.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 109.05 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CYBR to be -10.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, CyberArk Software Ltd. is expecting Growth of 4.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 26.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CyberArk Software Ltd., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 593.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 79.75 and Forward P/E ratio of 49.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CyberArk Software Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.06%, where Monthly Performance is 1.75%, Quarterly performance is 21.47%, 6 Months performance is 17.08% and yearly performance percentage is 55.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.91% and Monthly Volatility of 2.94%.