Analysts showing optimistic trends for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated(NASDAQ:LGND): Granite Construction Incorporated(NYSE:GVA)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.64/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.45/share and a High Estimate of $0.71/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated as 22.81 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 20 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 25.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 43.48 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LGND to be -37.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.18%. For the next 5 years, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is expecting Growth of 14.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 319.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 41.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 76.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.02%, where Monthly Performance is 1.95%, Quarterly performance is -12.9%, 6 Months performance is 4.23% and yearly performance percentage is -19.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.78% and Monthly Volatility of 3.24%.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -70.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Granite Construction Incorporated and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Granite Construction Incorporated as 914.12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Granite Construction Incorporated is 871.16 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 970.59 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 892.33 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Granite Construction Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 793.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Granite Construction Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.97%, where Monthly Performance is 1.05%, Quarterly performance is 0.07%, 6 Months performance is 0.32% and yearly performance percentage is -32.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.00% and Monthly Volatility of 3.29%.