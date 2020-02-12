Analysts showing optimistic trends for Best Buy Co., Inc.(NYSE:BBY): Telefonica Brasil S.A.(NYSE:VIV)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Best Buy Co., Inc. and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.75/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.7/share and a High Estimate of $2.91/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. as 15.05 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Best Buy Co., Inc. is 14.85 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 15.18 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 14.8 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BBY to be 1.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.92%. For the next 5 years, Best Buy Co., Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Best Buy Co., Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 46.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 31.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Best Buy Co., Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.69%, where Monthly Performance is -0.84%, Quarterly performance is 16.97%, 6 Months performance is 34.24% and yearly performance percentage is 53.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.30% and Monthly Volatility of 2.05%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Telefonica Brasil S.A. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Telefonica Brasil S.A. as 2.73 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Telefonica Brasil S.A. is 2.59 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.82 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.91 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Telefonica Brasil S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Telefonica Brasil S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.2%, where Monthly Performance is -1.87%, Quarterly performance is 6.27%, 6 Months performance is 5.62% and yearly performance percentage is 11.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.88% and Monthly Volatility of 1.65%.