Analysts showing optimistic trends for Banc of California, Inc.(NYSE:BANC): STAAR Surgical Company(NASDAQ:STAA)

Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Banc of California, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. as 56.96 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Banc of California, Inc. is 53.91 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 62.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 67.81 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BANC to be -26.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -33.33%. For the next 5 years, Banc of California, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1340% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Banc of California, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 323.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 333.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 28.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Banc of California, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.98%, where Monthly Performance is 0.35%, Quarterly performance is 18.36%, 6 Months performance is 16.1% and yearly performance percentage is 13.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.54% and Monthly Volatility of 2.52%.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for STAAR Surgical Company and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for STAAR Surgical Company as 38.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for STAAR Surgical Company is 37.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 38.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 31.19 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STAA to be -57.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, STAAR Surgical Company is expecting Growth of 48.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 50% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on STAAR Surgical Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 373.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 198.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 175.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, STAAR Surgical Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.79%, where Monthly Performance is 1.53%, Quarterly performance is 4.63%, 6 Months performance is 14.28% and yearly performance percentage is 4.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.05% and Monthly Volatility of 4.98%.