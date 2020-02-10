What do Analysts Say about Texas Instruments Incorporated(NASDAQ:TXN): LivaNova PLC(NASDAQ:LIVN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Texas Instruments Incorporated and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.03/share and a High Estimate of $1.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 27 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated as 3.27 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated is 3.25 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.38 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.59 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TXN to be -13.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.65%. For the next 5 years, Texas Instruments Incorporated is expecting Growth of 12.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Texas Instruments Incorporated, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 30.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 60.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 39.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Texas Instruments Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.67%, where Monthly Performance is -0.82%, Quarterly performance is 6.93%, 6 Months performance is 3.53% and yearly performance percentage is 23.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.06% and Monthly Volatility of 1.99%.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.84/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LivaNova PLC and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.98/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.95/share and a High Estimate of $1.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for LivaNova PLC as 296.22 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for LivaNova PLC is 285.86 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 301.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 297 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LIVN to be -13.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.37%. For the next 5 years, LivaNova PLC is expecting Growth of 7.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on LivaNova PLC, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 328.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, LivaNova PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.72%, where Monthly Performance is 1.81%, Quarterly performance is -0.97%, 6 Months performance is -10.19% and yearly performance percentage is -19.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.22% and Monthly Volatility of 2.14%.