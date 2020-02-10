What do Analysts Say about Sleep Number Corporation(NASDAQ:SNBR): AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation(NYSE:APHB)

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.79/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sleep Number Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.75/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.66/share and a High Estimate of $0.8/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sleep Number Corporation as 426.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sleep Number Corporation is 422.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 429.44 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 411.82 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SNBR to be -7.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10%. For the next 5 years, Sleep Number Corporation is expecting Growth of 13.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 36.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sleep Number Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 329.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.46 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -61%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 80.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sleep Number Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.22%, where Monthly Performance is 15.18%, Quarterly performance is 9.75%, 6 Months performance is 19.72% and yearly performance percentage is 51.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.04% and Monthly Volatility of 3.34%.