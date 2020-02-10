What do Analysts Say about Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.(NYSE:HST): Hope Bancorp, Inc.(NASDAQ:HOPE)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. as 1.31 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is 1.26 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.37 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.36 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HST to be -9.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.33%. For the next 5 years, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is expecting Growth of -4.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.75 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.2%, where Monthly Performance is -5.33%, Quarterly performance is -3.93%, 6 Months performance is -0.33% and yearly performance percentage is -7.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.06% and Monthly Volatility of 1.76%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hope Bancorp, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. as 124.25 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hope Bancorp, Inc. is 122.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 125.96 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 131.03 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HOPE to be -11.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.76%. For the next 5 years, Hope Bancorp, Inc. is expecting Growth of 3.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hope Bancorp, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 629.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hope Bancorp, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.26%, where Monthly Performance is -3.36%, Quarterly performance is -2.93%, 6 Months performance is -0.42% and yearly performance percentage is -4.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.66% and Monthly Volatility of 1.84%.