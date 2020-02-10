What do Analysts Say about 22nd Century Group, Inc(NYSE:XXII): Advance Auto Parts Inc(NYSE:AAP)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for 22nd Century Group, Inc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -40.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -45.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -33%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, 22nd Century Group, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.73%, where Monthly Performance is -14.02%, Quarterly performance is -44.58%, 6 Months performance is -43.9% and yearly performance percentage is -58.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.85% and Monthly Volatility of 6.43%.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Advance Auto Parts Inc and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.27/share and a High Estimate of $1.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Advance Auto Parts Inc as 2.12 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Advance Auto Parts Inc is 2.11 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.15 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.11 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AAP to be 16.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.54%. For the next 5 years, Advance Auto Parts Inc is expecting Growth of 13.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Advance Auto Parts Inc, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Advance Auto Parts Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.9%, where Monthly Performance is -13.21%, Quarterly performance is -21.67%, 6 Months performance is -7.96% and yearly performance percentage is -18.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.60% and Monthly Volatility of 2.57%.