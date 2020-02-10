What are analysts Suggestions on Prologis, Inc.(NYSE:PLD): The Rubicon Project, Inc.(NYSE:RUBI)

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 55.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Prologis, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Prologis, Inc. as 808.54 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Prologis, Inc. is 727.89 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 881.16 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 703.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PLD to be 15.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 31.17%. For the next 5 years, Prologis, Inc. is expecting Growth of 3.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.39% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Prologis, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.82 and Forward P/E ratio of 53.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Prologis, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.28%, where Monthly Performance is 4.71%, Quarterly performance is 6.36%, 6 Months performance is 13.35% and yearly performance percentage is 32.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.74% and Monthly Volatility of 1.75%.

The Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 71.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Rubicon Project, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Rubicon Project, Inc. as 47.83 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Rubicon Project, Inc. is 47.28 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 48.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 41.43 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RUBI to be 366.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 35.71%. For the next 5 years, The Rubicon Project, Inc. is expecting Growth of 225% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 90.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Rubicon Project, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 141.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -26.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -54.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Rubicon Project, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.26%, where Monthly Performance is -1.9%, Quarterly performance is 21.41%, 6 Months performance is 7.39% and yearly performance percentage is 115.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 26.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.40% and Monthly Volatility of 5.67%.