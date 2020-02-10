What are analysts Suggestions on Commerce Bancshares, Inc.(NASDAQ:CBSH): WisdomTree Investments, Inc.(NASDAQ:WETF)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.85/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.82/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.79/share and a High Estimate of $0.88/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. as 332.22 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is 328.45 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 340.23 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 324.73 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CBSH to be 1.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.59%. For the next 5 years, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is expecting Growth of 2.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Commerce Bancshares, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 470.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.97%, where Monthly Performance is 3.31%, Quarterly performance is 10.52%, 6 Months performance is 27.6% and yearly performance percentage is 19.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.51% and Monthly Volatility of 1.38%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) will report its next earnings on Jan 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. as 69.44 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. is 67.62 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 70.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 65.48 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WETF to be 20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, WisdomTree Investments, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on WisdomTree Investments, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 269.37 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, WisdomTree Investments, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.38%, where Monthly Performance is -1.82%, Quarterly performance is -19.74%, 6 Months performance is -21.06% and yearly performance percentage is -28.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.79% and Monthly Volatility of 4.14%.