what are Analysts report about The Travelers Companies, Inc.(NYSE:TRV): Alphabet Inc.(NASDAQ:GOOGL)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Travelers Companies, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.75/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.3/share and a High Estimate of $3.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. as 7.44 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Travelers Companies, Inc. is 7.28 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.53 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.06 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRV to be -1.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, The Travelers Companies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Travelers Companies, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Travelers Companies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.34%, where Monthly Performance is -0.44%, Quarterly performance is 2.77%, 6 Months performance is -8.24% and yearly performance percentage is 7.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.63% and Monthly Volatility of 1.38%.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $15.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $12.53/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $2.82/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alphabet Inc. and for the current quarter 31 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $12.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $10.51/share and a High Estimate of $14.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 31 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alphabet Inc. as 42.94 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alphabet Inc. is 42.22 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 43.74 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 36.34 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GOOGL to be 2.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.77%. For the next 5 years, Alphabet Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.86% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alphabet Inc., where 11 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.18 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alphabet Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.23%, where Monthly Performance is 5.27%, Quarterly performance is 14.57%, 6 Months performance is 22.63% and yearly performance percentage is 33.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.23% and Monthly Volatility of 1.57%.