what are Analysts report about Cooper Tire & Rubber Company(NYSE:CTB): Kirby Corporation(NYSE:KEX)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.61/share and a High Estimate of $0.74/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company as 740.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is 713.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 761 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 770.49 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CTB to be 1.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 136.36%. For the next 5 years, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is expecting Growth of 81.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -27.98% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 242.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.47%, where Monthly Performance is -0.85%, Quarterly performance is -4.02%, 6 Months performance is 13.67% and yearly performance percentage is -17.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.31% and Monthly Volatility of 2.53%.

Kirby Corporation (KEX) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kirby Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.45/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kirby Corporation as 656.79 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kirby Corporation is 650.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 663.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 735.34 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KEX to be -29.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.66%. For the next 5 years, Kirby Corporation is expecting Growth of 31.4% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kirby Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 415.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.85 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kirby Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.19%, where Monthly Performance is -17.65%, Quarterly performance is -10.68%, 6 Months performance is -3.56% and yearly performance percentage is 1.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.48% and Monthly Volatility of 2.80%.