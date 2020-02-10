Revenue Estimates Analysis of Mueller Water Products Inc(NYSE:MWA): Eldorado Gold Corporation(NYSE:EGO)

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mueller Water Products Inc and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MWA to be 8.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.17%. For the next 5 years, Mueller Water Products Inc is expecting Growth of 10.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mueller Water Products Inc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 813.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mueller Water Products Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.09%, where Monthly Performance is 0.5%, Quarterly performance is 5.17%, 6 Months performance is 18.33% and yearly performance percentage is 18.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.76% and Monthly Volatility of 2.22%.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eldorado Gold Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Eldorado Gold Corporation as 112.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Eldorado Gold Corporation is 48.36 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 171 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 114.74 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EGO to be 260%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 345.45%. For the next 5 years, Eldorado Gold Corporation is expecting Growth of 765.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 164.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Eldorado Gold Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eldorado Gold Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.24%, where Monthly Performance is -13.36%, Quarterly performance is -25.03%, 6 Months performance is -19.71% and yearly performance percentage is 74.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.22% and Monthly Volatility of 3.84%.