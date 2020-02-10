Revenue Estimates Analysis of Chevron Corporation(NYSE:CVX): Eli Lilly and Company(NYSE:LLY)

Chevron Corporation (CVX) will report its next earnings on Jan 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Chevron Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.03/share and a High Estimate of $2.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Chevron Corporation as 37.75 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Chevron Corporation is 33.59 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 40.99 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 35.2 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CVX to be 28.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -22.03%. For the next 5 years, Chevron Corporation is expecting Growth of -9.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Chevron Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Chevron Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.68%, where Monthly Performance is -7.44%, Quarterly performance is -9.14%, 6 Months performance is -11.6% and yearly performance percentage is -7.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.61% and Monthly Volatility of 1.41%.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eli Lilly and Company and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.17/share and a High Estimate of $1.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company as 5.43 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Eli Lilly and Company is 5.31 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.5 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.09 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LLY to be 13.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14%. For the next 5 years, Eli Lilly and Company is expecting Growth of 17.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 19.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 166%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eli Lilly and Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.85%, where Monthly Performance is 9.5%, Quarterly performance is 28.63%, 6 Months performance is 28.46% and yearly performance percentage is 24.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.38% and Monthly Volatility of 1.73%.