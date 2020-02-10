Revenue Estimates Analysis of Chesapeake Energy Corporation(NYSE:CHK): PACCAR Inc.(NASDAQ:PCAR)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Chesapeake Energy Corporation and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Corporation as 2.12 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation is 2.04 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.2 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.07 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CHK to be -128.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -128.57%. For the next 5 years, Chesapeake Energy Corporation is expecting Growth of 2.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -132.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Chesapeake Energy Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 77.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Chesapeake Energy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.06%, where Monthly Performance is -37.93%, Quarterly performance is -43.53%, 6 Months performance is -65.16% and yearly performance percentage is -79.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.93% and Monthly Volatility of 7.02%.

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PACCAR Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.97/share and a High Estimate of $1.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PACCAR Inc. as 5.28 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PACCAR Inc. is 4.92 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.44 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.14 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PCAR to be -22.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -21.35%. For the next 5 years, PACCAR Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -20.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PACCAR Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PACCAR Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.62%, where Monthly Performance is -4.5%, Quarterly performance is -2.65%, 6 Months performance is 16.65% and yearly performance percentage is 17.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.77% and Monthly Volatility of 1.74%.