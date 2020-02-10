Revenue Estimates Analysis of Athene Holding Ltd.(NYSE:ATH): Envestnet, Inc(NYSE:ENV)

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.78/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.44/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -24.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Athene Holding Ltd. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.61/share and a High Estimate of $1.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Athene Holding Ltd. as 1.28 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Athene Holding Ltd. is 1.26 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.31 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.2 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATH to be 39.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 18%. For the next 5 years, Athene Holding Ltd. is expecting Growth of 14.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Athene Holding Ltd., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Athene Holding Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.95%, where Monthly Performance is -2.25%, Quarterly performance is 6.26%, 6 Months performance is 13.45% and yearly performance percentage is 7.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.08% and Monthly Volatility of 1.74%.

Envestnet, Inc (ENV) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Envestnet, Inc and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.68/share and a High Estimate of $0.69/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Envestnet, Inc as 239.81 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Envestnet, Inc is 239 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 242 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 210.08 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ENV to be 11.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 43.59%. For the next 5 years, Envestnet, Inc is expecting Growth of 19.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Envestnet, Inc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 399.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Envestnet, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.03%, where Monthly Performance is 11.35%, Quarterly performance is 28.41%, 6 Months performance is 32.82% and yearly performance percentage is 51.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.46% and Monthly Volatility of 2.71%.