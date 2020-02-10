Revenue Estimates Analysis of Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARCI): V.F. Corporation(NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation (VFC) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for V.F. Corporation and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for V.F. Corporation as 2.72 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for V.F. Corporation is 2.7 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.76 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.21 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VFC to be -13.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10%. For the next 5 years, V.F. Corporation is expecting Growth of 12.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on V.F. Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.82 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 26.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, V.F. Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.01%, where Monthly Performance is -14.51%, Quarterly performance is -3.66%, 6 Months performance is -0.82% and yearly performance percentage is 2.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.58% and Monthly Volatility of 1.72%.