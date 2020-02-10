Price Target Analysis of TechTarget, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTGT): W&T Offshore, Inc.(NYSE:WTI)

TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 26.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TechTarget, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TechTarget, Inc. as 35.66 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TechTarget, Inc. is 35.41 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 35.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 31.82 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TTGT to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.26%. For the next 5 years, TechTarget, Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 45.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TechTarget, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 168.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 48.46 and Forward P/E ratio of 33.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TechTarget, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.21%, where Monthly Performance is 4.3%, Quarterly performance is 5.08%, 6 Months performance is 10.39% and yearly performance percentage is 70.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.57% and Monthly Volatility of 2.77%.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.38/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 253.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for W&T Offshore, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. as 152.37 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for W&T Offshore, Inc. is 149.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 155.53 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 143.42 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WTI to be -95.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40%. For the next 5 years, W&T Offshore, Inc. is expecting Growth of -64.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -56.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on W&T Offshore, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.78 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 22.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -63%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 95.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, W&T Offshore, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.93%, where Monthly Performance is -24.39%, Quarterly performance is -5.36%, 6 Months performance is -11.74% and yearly performance percentage is -13.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.75% and Monthly Volatility of 4.24%.