Investors Catching Stocks Fortinet, Inc.(NASDAQ:FTNT): Pentair plc.(NYSE:PNR)

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.7/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fortinet, Inc. and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.49/share and a High Estimate of $0.62/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fortinet, Inc. as 556.76 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fortinet, Inc. is 538.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 587 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 472.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FTNT to be 15.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.34%. For the next 5 years, Fortinet, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fortinet, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 48.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 43.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 35.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 34.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fortinet, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.52%, where Monthly Performance is 3.03%, Quarterly performance is 25.78%, 6 Months performance is 38.81% and yearly performance percentage is 47.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.13% and Monthly Volatility of 2.27%.

Pentair plc. (PNR) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pentair plc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.49/share and a High Estimate of $0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pentair plc. as 722.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pentair plc. is 711.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 739.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 697.92 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PNR to be 16.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.7%. For the next 5 years, Pentair plc. is expecting Growth of 6.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pentair plc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 973.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.48 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pentair plc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.65%, where Monthly Performance is -3.94%, Quarterly performance is 1.65%, 6 Months performance is 16.65% and yearly performance percentage is 6.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.45% and Monthly Volatility of 1.75%.