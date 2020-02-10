Investors Catching Stocks DexCom, Inc.(NASDAQ:DXCM): EnLink Midstream, LLC(NYSE:ENLC)

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.65/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.45/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 225%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for DexCom, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.55/share and a High Estimate of $0.98/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for DexCom, Inc. as 442.38 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for DexCom, Inc. is 424.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 457.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 338 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DXCM to be 38.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 220%. For the next 5 years, DexCom, Inc. is expecting Growth of 24.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 376.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on DexCom, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 995.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 127.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -24.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, DexCom, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.22%, where Monthly Performance is 3%, Quarterly performance is 56.88%, 6 Months performance is 55.78% and yearly performance percentage is 66.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.84% and Monthly Volatility of 3.12%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -75%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for EnLink Midstream, LLC and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for EnLink Midstream, LLC as 1.68 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for EnLink Midstream, LLC is 1.44 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.94 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.06 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ENLC to be 114.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, EnLink Midstream, LLC is expecting Growth of 156.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -442.86% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on EnLink Midstream, LLC, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, EnLink Midstream, LLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.59%, where Monthly Performance is -13.31%, Quarterly performance is -20.93%, 6 Months performance is -36.46% and yearly performance percentage is -52.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.86% and Monthly Volatility of 5.06%.