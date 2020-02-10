Earnings Analysis of EQT GP Holdings, LP(NYSE:EQGP): American Campus Communities Inc(NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1500%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Campus Communities Inc and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Campus Communities Inc as 235.61 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Campus Communities Inc is 231.75 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 239 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 228.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ACC to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, American Campus Communities Inc is expecting Growth of 2.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Campus Communities Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 653.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 59.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 65.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Campus Communities Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.44%, where Monthly Performance is 2.29%, Quarterly performance is -4.6%, 6 Months performance is -2.87% and yearly performance percentage is 0.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.20% and Monthly Volatility of 1.18%.