Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited(NASDAQ:MLCO): G-III Apparel Group, LTD.(NASDAQ:GIII)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -26.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited as 1.46 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is 1.4 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.53 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.4 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MLCO to be 3.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 32.14%. For the next 5 years, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expecting Growth of 34.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.45%, where Monthly Performance is -13.82%, Quarterly performance is -6.89%, 6 Months performance is -0.34% and yearly performance percentage is -8.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.00% and Monthly Volatility of 3.78%.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) will report its next earnings on Mar 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.99/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.94/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for G-III Apparel Group, LTD. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.64/share and a High Estimate of $0.72/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, LTD. as 787.09 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for G-III Apparel Group, LTD. is 670 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 830.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 766.78 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GIII to be 23.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20%. For the next 5 years, G-III Apparel Group, LTD. is expecting Growth of -1.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on G-III Apparel Group, LTD., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 569.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, G-III Apparel Group, LTD. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.02%, where Monthly Performance is -15.39%, Quarterly performance is -3.44%, 6 Months performance is 11.08% and yearly performance percentage is -19.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.07% and Monthly Volatility of 3.40%.