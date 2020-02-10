Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Guess?, Inc.(NYSE:GES): PagSeguro Digital Ltd.(NYSE:PAGS)

Guess?, Inc. (GES) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Guess?, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.1/share and a High Estimate of $1.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Guess?, Inc. as 851.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Guess?, Inc. is 849 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 853 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 837.13 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GES to be 60%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4%. For the next 5 years, Guess?, Inc. is expecting Growth of 27.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 38.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Guess?, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Guess?, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.3%, where Monthly Performance is -2.16%, Quarterly performance is 19.34%, 6 Months performance is 30.34% and yearly performance percentage is 3.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.28% and Monthly Volatility of 2.65%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. as 386.76 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is 376.32 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 402.91 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 322.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PAGS to be 18.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.81%. For the next 5 years, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expecting Growth of 26.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PagSeguro Digital Ltd., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.18 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.71%, where Monthly Performance is -6.6%, Quarterly performance is -5.26%, 6 Months performance is -31.32% and yearly performance percentage is 42.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.22% and Monthly Volatility of 3.65%.