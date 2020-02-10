Analysts showing optimistic trends for Brinker International, Inc.(NYSE:EAT): Daxor Corporation(NYSE:DXR)

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.95/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brinker International, Inc. and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.32/share and a High Estimate of $1.56/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EAT to be 11.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.24%. For the next 5 years, Brinker International, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brinker International, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 802.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -20.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 48.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brinker International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.64%, where Monthly Performance is -1.8%, Quarterly performance is -9.93%, 6 Months performance is 5.87% and yearly performance percentage is -3.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.35% and Monthly Volatility of 3.31%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Daxor Corporation and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Daxor Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 247.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 58.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Daxor Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.26%, where Monthly Performance is -4.22%, Quarterly performance is -3.81%, 6 Months performance is 12.18% and yearly performance percentage is -29.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.41% and Monthly Volatility of 2.12%.