What do Analysts Say about TEGNA Inc.(NYSE:TGNA): Nevro Corp.(NYSE:NVRO)

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TEGNA Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.38/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TEGNA Inc. as 680.81 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TEGNA Inc. is 666 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 690.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 642.14 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TEGNA Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.46 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TEGNA Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.47%, where Monthly Performance is 2.71%, Quarterly performance is 14.53%, 6 Months performance is 22.5% and yearly performance percentage is 47.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.12% and Monthly Volatility of 3.02%.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.85/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nevro Corp. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.86/share and a High Estimate of $-0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nevro Corp. as 111.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nevro Corp. is 108.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 114.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 107.94 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NVRO to be -93.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 30.34%. For the next 5 years, Nevro Corp. is expecting Growth of 15.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -110.98% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nevro Corp., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 459.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -21.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -46.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nevro Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.12%, where Monthly Performance is 15.44%, Quarterly performance is 58.24%, 6 Months performance is 122.95% and yearly performance percentage is 184.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.65% and Monthly Volatility of 3.34%.