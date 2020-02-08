What are analysts Suggestions on Platinum Group Metals Ltd.(NYSE:PLG): Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.(NYSE:WPM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Platinum Group Metals Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 228.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -25.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 37.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.17%, where Monthly Performance is 27.37%, Quarterly performance is 61.7%, 6 Months performance is 85.37% and yearly performance percentage is 66.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 34.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.51% and Monthly Volatility of 12.34%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) will report its next earnings on Mar 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. as 246.37 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is 208.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 306.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 196.59 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WPM to be 125%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 53.85%. For the next 5 years, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expecting Growth of 58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 4 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 855 and Forward P/E ratio of 33.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.28%, where Monthly Performance is -0.99%, Quarterly performance is 8.03%, 6 Months performance is 7.83% and yearly performance percentage is 38.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.05% and Monthly Volatility of 2.29%.