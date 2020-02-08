what are Analysts report about Advanced Disposal Services, Inc.(NYSE:ADSW): Nokia Corporation(NYSE:NOK)

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. as 413.68 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is 410.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 415.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 394.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ADSW to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 200%. For the next 5 years, Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is expecting Growth of 26.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 858.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 60.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.24%, where Monthly Performance is -0.03%, Quarterly performance is 0.18%, 6 Months performance is 1.39% and yearly performance percentage is 26.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.13% and Monthly Volatility of 0.13%.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nokia Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nokia Corporation as 7.46 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nokia Corporation is 7.09 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.73 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.84 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NOK to be -13.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 200%. For the next 5 years, Nokia Corporation is expecting Growth of 30.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -22.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nokia Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 23.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nokia Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.06%, where Monthly Performance is 6.33%, Quarterly performance is 18.64%, 6 Months performance is -21.05% and yearly performance percentage is -30.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.99% and Monthly Volatility of 2.20%.