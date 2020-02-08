Revenue Estimates Analysis of Wingstop Inc.(NASDAQ:WING): Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.(NYSE:AXTA)

Wingstop Inc. (WING) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wingstop Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wingstop Inc. as 52.98 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wingstop Inc. is 50.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 54.69 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 40.51 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WING to be 20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.09%. For the next 5 years, Wingstop Inc. is expecting Growth of 19.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wingstop Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 438.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 139.48 and Forward P/E ratio of 103.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 38.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wingstop Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.12%, where Monthly Performance is 3.75%, Quarterly performance is 22.05%, 6 Months performance is -3.73% and yearly performance percentage is 37.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.63% and Monthly Volatility of 2.96%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. as 1.1 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is 1.07 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.15 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.14 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AXTA to be 14.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is expecting Growth of 7.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.1%, where Monthly Performance is -2.68%, Quarterly performance is -0.27%, 6 Months performance is 4.24% and yearly performance percentage is 13.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.24% and Monthly Volatility of 2.01%.