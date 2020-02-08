Revenue Estimates Analysis of Natera, Inc.(NASDAQ:NTRA): Uxin Limited(NASDAQ:UXIN)

Natera, Inc. (NTRA) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 38.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Natera, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.72/share and a High Estimate of $-0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Natera, Inc. as 77.83 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Natera, Inc. is 75.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 79.01 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 66.97 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NTRA to be -17.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.41%. For the next 5 years, Natera, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Natera, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 712.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -37.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -226.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -73.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Natera, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.33%, where Monthly Performance is 6.72%, Quarterly performance is 0.3%, 6 Months performance is 37.8% and yearly performance percentage is 157.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.26% and Monthly Volatility of 3.60%.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -21.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Uxin Limited and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Uxin Limited as 162.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Uxin Limited is 162.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 162.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 165.27 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Uxin Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -17.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -62.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -55%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Uxin Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.81%, where Monthly Performance is -6.25%, Quarterly performance is -30.77%, 6 Months performance is -0.44% and yearly performance percentage is -30.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.74% and Monthly Volatility of 7.96%.