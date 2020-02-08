Price Target Analysis of GoDaddy Inc.(NYSE:GDDY): Apollo Investment Corporation(NASDAQ:AINV)

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GoDaddy Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.52/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. as 777.18 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GoDaddy Inc. is 775.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 780.03 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 695.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GDDY to be 32.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 142.86%. For the next 5 years, GoDaddy Inc. is expecting Growth of 42.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GoDaddy Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 105.78 and Forward P/E ratio of 64.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GoDaddy Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.35%, where Monthly Performance is -0.25%, Quarterly performance is 10.78%, 6 Months performance is 6.59% and yearly performance percentage is -1.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.18% and Monthly Volatility of 2.23%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Apollo Investment Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Apollo Investment Corporation as 72.61 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Apollo Investment Corporation is 69.98 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 75 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 61.41 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AINV to be -2.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10%. For the next 5 years, Apollo Investment Corporation is expecting Growth of -8.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Apollo Investment Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 524.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.11 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Apollo Investment Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.45%, where Monthly Performance is -2.45%, Quarterly performance is 7.4%, 6 Months performance is 6.27% and yearly performance percentage is 10.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.36% and Monthly Volatility of 1.24%.