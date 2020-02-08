Earnings Analysis of Trinity Industries, Inc.(NYSE:TRN): Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.(NYSE:LYV)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Trinity Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Trinity Industries, Inc. as 807.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Trinity Industries, Inc. is 666.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 888.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 735 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRN to be 23.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.33%. For the next 5 years, Trinity Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of -9.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 53.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Trinity Industries, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 979.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.18 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Trinity Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.28%, where Monthly Performance is -0.84%, Quarterly performance is -1.88%, 6 Months performance is 10.45% and yearly performance percentage is -10.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.47% and Monthly Volatility of 2.52%.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.71/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.88/share and a High Estimate of $-0.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. as 2.8 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is 2.52 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.03 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.6 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LYV to be 14.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.13%. For the next 5 years, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is expecting Growth of 806.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 155.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 181.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.26%, where Monthly Performance is 1.89%, Quarterly performance is 16.63%, 6 Months performance is 2.05% and yearly performance percentage is 35.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.66% and Monthly Volatility of 2.20%.