Earnings Analysis of Precipio, Inc.(NASDAQ:PRPO): InnerWorkings, Inc.(NASDAQ:INWK)

Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Precipio, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.25/share and a High Estimate of $-0.1/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 311.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -74.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -144.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -153.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Precipio, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.66%, where Monthly Performance is -7.54%, Quarterly performance is -23.33%, 6 Months performance is -34.29% and yearly performance percentage is -28.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.46% and Monthly Volatility of 5.74%.

InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) will report its next earnings on Mar 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for InnerWorkings, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for InnerWorkings, Inc. as 303.82 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for InnerWorkings, Inc. is 299.79 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 311.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 294.19 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on InnerWorkings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 118.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -19.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -20.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, InnerWorkings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.98%, where Monthly Performance is -20.45%, Quarterly performance is -21.24%, 6 Months performance is 53.67% and yearly performance percentage is -9.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.84% and Monthly Volatility of 5.20%.