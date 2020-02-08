Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:SIRI): BlueLinx Holdings Inc.(NYSE:BXC)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. as 1.95 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 1.91 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.98 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.74 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SIRI to be 66.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sirius XM Holdings Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 18.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -127.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 29.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is 1.7%, Quarterly performance is 5.27%, 6 Months performance is 17.68% and yearly performance percentage is 20.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.84% and Monthly Volatility of 1.51%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -256.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.32/share and a High Estimate of $-0.32/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 240.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 142.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BlueLinx Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.11%, where Monthly Performance is -11.85%, Quarterly performance is -58.71%, 6 Months performance is -45.51% and yearly performance percentage is -57.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.04% and Monthly Volatility of 6.68%.