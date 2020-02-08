Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Fred’s, Inc.(NASDAQ:FRED): Redwood Trust, Inc.(NYSE:RWT)

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fred’s, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Redwood Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Redwood Trust, Inc. as 41.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Redwood Trust, Inc. is 37.66 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 46.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 35 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RWT to be -5.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.11%. For the next 5 years, Redwood Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Redwood Trust, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 892.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.64 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Redwood Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.74%, where Monthly Performance is 4.61%, Quarterly performance is 8.59%, 6 Months performance is 4.74% and yearly performance percentage is 10.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.02% and Monthly Volatility of 0.93%.