What do Analysts Say about Entergy Corporation(NYSE:ETR): Dropbox, Inc.(NASDAQ:DBX)

Entergy Corporation (ETR) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Entergy Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.66/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.64/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Entergy Corporation as 3.01 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Entergy Corporation is 2.81 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.15 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.51 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ETR to be 10%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 37.8%. For the next 5 years, Entergy Corporation is expecting Growth of 4.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -26.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Entergy Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Entergy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.24%, where Monthly Performance is 10.31%, Quarterly performance is 12.72%, 6 Months performance is 24.07% and yearly performance percentage is 46.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.11% and Monthly Volatility of 1.20%.

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dropbox, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dropbox, Inc. as 443.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dropbox, Inc. is 442.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 444.72 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 375.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DBX to be 40%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, Dropbox, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dropbox, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -7.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -59.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dropbox, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.35%, where Monthly Performance is -1.46%, Quarterly performance is -12.51%, 6 Months performance is -12.04% and yearly performance percentage is -27.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.99% and Monthly Volatility of 2.96%.