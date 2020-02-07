What are analysts Suggestions on GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:GCAP): Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:CPRX)

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.31/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. as 58.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. is 51.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 69.62 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 79.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GCAP to be -81.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 102.63%. For the next 5 years, GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 126.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -241.79% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 136.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.05%, where Monthly Performance is -14.8%, Quarterly performance is -18.86%, 6 Months performance is -16% and yearly performance percentage is -44.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.53% and Monthly Volatility of 5.23%.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) will report its next earnings on Mar 16 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 29.4 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 27.82 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 31 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 500 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CPRX to be 171.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1100%. For the next 5 years, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 40.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 200% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 54.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -69.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.4%, where Monthly Performance is 4.65%, Quarterly performance is -3.02%, 6 Months performance is -12.28% and yearly performance percentage is 101.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 20%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.23% and Monthly Volatility of 5.58%.