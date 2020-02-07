what are Analysts report about AECOM(NYSE:ACM): PacWest Bancorp(NASDAQ:PACW)

AECOM (ACM) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AECOM and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.45/share and a High Estimate of $0.63/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AECOM as 3.36 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AECOM is 3.25 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.47 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.92 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ACM to be -18.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15.28%. For the next 5 years, AECOM is expecting Growth of 30.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AECOM, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AECOM currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.25%, where Monthly Performance is 10.67%, Quarterly performance is 13.01%, 6 Months performance is 42.52% and yearly performance percentage is 58.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.51% and Monthly Volatility of 2.16%.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) will report its next earnings on Jan 16. The company reported the earnings of $0.98/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PacWest Bancorp and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.83/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.78/share and a High Estimate of $0.87/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PacWest Bancorp as 271.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PacWest Bancorp is 267.21 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 277.46 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 281.94 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PACW to be -8.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -21.5%. For the next 5 years, PacWest Bancorp is expecting Growth of 2.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PacWest Bancorp, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 804.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.24 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PacWest Bancorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.89%, where Monthly Performance is -3.03%, Quarterly performance is -8.08%, 6 Months performance is 5.45% and yearly performance percentage is -8.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.57% and Monthly Volatility of 1.88%.