Revenue Estimates Analysis of Star Bulk Carriers Corp.(NASDAQ:SBLK): Euronav NV(NYSE:EURN)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) will report its next earnings on Feb 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -30.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. as 176.66 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is 159 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 197 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 162.81 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SBLK to be -36.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 166.67%. For the next 5 years, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is expecting Growth of 1827.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -91.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Star Bulk Carriers Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 665.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.51%, where Monthly Performance is -30.53%, Quarterly performance is -25.52%, 6 Months performance is -6.31% and yearly performance percentage is 1.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.54% and Monthly Volatility of 4.60%.

Euronav NV (EURN) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Euronav NV and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.99/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.79/share and a High Estimate of $1.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Euronav NV as 398.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Euronav NV is 354.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 461.12 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 216.84 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EURN to be 1144.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 233.33%. For the next 5 years, Euronav NV is expecting Growth of -19.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 241.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Euronav NV, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Euronav NV currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.02%, where Monthly Performance is -25.02%, Quarterly performance is -11.89%, 6 Months performance is 21.83% and yearly performance percentage is 22.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.57% and Monthly Volatility of 3.42%.