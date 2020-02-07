Revenue Estimates Analysis of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.(NYSE:NUS): Repligen Corporation(NASDAQ:RGEN)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.79/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.76/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.72/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.71/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. as 582.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is 576 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 588.04 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 683.29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NUS to be -31.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 450.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.2%, where Monthly Performance is -9.58%, Quarterly performance is -22.37%, 6 Months performance is -10.9% and yearly performance percentage is -45.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.95% and Monthly Volatility of 3.44%.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 36.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Repligen Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Repligen Corporation as 68.37 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Repligen Corporation is 67.27 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 69.03 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 51.94 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RGEN to be -14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Repligen Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 41.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Repligen Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 370.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 204.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 91.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Repligen Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1%, where Monthly Performance is 5.92%, Quarterly performance is 22.98%, 6 Months performance is 11.87% and yearly performance percentage is 74.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.50% and Monthly Volatility of 2.14%.