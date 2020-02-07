Price Target Analysis of Banco Santander Brasil SA(NYSE:BSBR): Calix, Inc(NYSE:CALX)

Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Banco Santander Brasil SA and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Banco Santander Brasil SA as 4.6 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Banco Santander Brasil SA is 4.6 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.6 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.06 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BSBR to be -4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Banco Santander Brasil SA is expecting Growth of 7.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Banco Santander Brasil SA, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Banco Santander Brasil SA currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.96%, where Monthly Performance is -16.25%, Quarterly performance is -18.48%, 6 Months performance is -9.75% and yearly performance percentage is -23.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.26% and Monthly Volatility of 2.33%.

Calix, Inc (CALX) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Calix, Inc and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $-0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Calix, Inc as 101.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Calix, Inc is 100.96 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 102.29 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 87.94 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CALX to be 37.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 400%. For the next 5 years, Calix, Inc is expecting Growth of 126.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 250% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Calix, Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 216.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Calix, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.86%, where Monthly Performance is 14.27%, Quarterly performance is 22.96%, 6 Months performance is 56.37% and yearly performance percentage is 15.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.74% and Monthly Volatility of 2.96%.