Investors Catching Stocks Graco Inc.(NYSE:GGG): Tapestry, Inc.(NYSE:TPR)

Graco Inc. (GGG) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Graco Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.46/share and a High Estimate of $0.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Graco Inc. as 406.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Graco Inc. is 397.61 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 413.14 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 404.87 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GGG to be 2.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6%. For the next 5 years, Graco Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Graco Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 710.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 21.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 38.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 35.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Graco Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.11%, where Monthly Performance is 5.79%, Quarterly performance is 17.75%, 6 Months performance is 20.1% and yearly performance percentage is 25.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.73% and Monthly Volatility of 1.61%.

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.99/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tapestry, Inc. and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.5/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TPR to be -8.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.14%. For the next 5 years, Tapestry, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.98% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tapestry, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tapestry, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.86%, where Monthly Performance is 5.38%, Quarterly performance is 7.61%, 6 Months performance is 2.91% and yearly performance percentage is -26.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.56% and Monthly Volatility of 2.66%.