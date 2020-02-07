Earnings Analysis of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NYSE:AMRX): Air Lease Corporation(NYSE:AL)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -71.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 382.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 368.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 407 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 497.53 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMRX to be -87.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -35.71%. For the next 5 years, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 55.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -68.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -81.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.96%, where Monthly Performance is 4.06%, Quarterly performance is 41.57%, 6 Months performance is 67.35% and yearly performance percentage is -62.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.63% and Monthly Volatility of 6.28%.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) will report its next earnings on Feb 14 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Air Lease Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.29/share and a High Estimate of $1.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Air Lease Corporation as 537.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Air Lease Corporation is 511.59 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 554.93 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 449.98 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Air Lease Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 581.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Air Lease Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.88%, where Monthly Performance is -4.45%, Quarterly performance is -3.97%, 6 Months performance is 14.91% and yearly performance percentage is 17.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.31% and Monthly Volatility of 2.10%.