What do Analysts Say about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated(NASDAQ:CAKE): Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.(NASDAQ:NCLH)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.53/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated as 706.21 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is 698.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 719.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 585.15 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CAKE to be 1.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is expecting Growth of 3.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 705.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.74%, where Monthly Performance is 0.73%, Quarterly performance is -7.51%, 6 Months performance is -2.32% and yearly performance percentage is -13.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.46% and Monthly Volatility of 2.26%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.68/share and a High Estimate of $0.72/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. as 1.43 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is 1.41 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.46 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.38 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NCLH to be -17.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -19.28%. For the next 5 years, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expecting Growth of 10.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.62%, where Monthly Performance is -2.98%, Quarterly performance is 5.39%, 6 Months performance is 17.46% and yearly performance percentage is 6.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.89% and Monthly Volatility of 2.32%.