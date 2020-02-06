What do Analysts Say about Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.(NASDAQ:PACB): First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.(NASDAQ:FMBI)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -26.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $-0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. as 25.52 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. is 23 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 29.46 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 19.53 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PACB to be 23.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 30%. For the next 5 years, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. is expecting Growth of 24.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -68.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -136.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -78.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.21%, where Monthly Performance is -9.06%, Quarterly performance is -5.22%, 6 Months performance is -14.03% and yearly performance percentage is -32.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.12% and Monthly Volatility of 3.20%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) will report its next earnings on Jan 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.51/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.43/share and a High Estimate of $0.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. as 187.56 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is 183.06 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 191 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 173.93 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FMBI to be -2.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6%. For the next 5 years, First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on First Midwest Bancorp, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 543.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.76%, where Monthly Performance is -6.7%, Quarterly performance is -0.51%, 6 Months performance is 7.2% and yearly performance percentage is -3.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.94% and Monthly Volatility of 2.04%.