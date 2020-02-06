What do Analysts Say about Ambac Financial Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMBC): Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SPR)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 176.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.6/share and a High Estimate of $-0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. as 68.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. is 57.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 79.95 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 51.95 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 256.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ambac Financial Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.8%, where Monthly Performance is 1.52%, Quarterly performance is 7.49%, 6 Months performance is 21.04% and yearly performance percentage is 14.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.79% and Monthly Volatility of 1.80%.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) will report its next earnings on Jan 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.31/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.66/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.34/share and a High Estimate of $2.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. as 1.95 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. is 1.86 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.07 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.84 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPR to be -15.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -74.4%. For the next 5 years, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of -64.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 45.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.8%, where Monthly Performance is -9.09%, Quarterly performance is -20.47%, 6 Months performance is -9.47% and yearly performance percentage is -27.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.17% and Monthly Volatility of 3.42%.