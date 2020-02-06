What are analysts Suggestions on Shopify Inc.(NYSE:SHOP): Fifth Third Bancorp(NASDAQ:FITB)

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.4/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -363.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Shopify Inc. and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 28 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Shopify Inc. as 482.05 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Shopify Inc. is 475.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 493 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 343.86 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SHOP to be -7.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.22%. For the next 5 years, Shopify Inc. is expecting Growth of 371.93% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -50% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Shopify Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 510.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Shopify Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.82%, where Monthly Performance is 15.06%, Quarterly performance is 54.45%, 6 Months performance is 42.95% and yearly performance percentage is 173.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.04% and Monthly Volatility of 3.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.61/share and a High Estimate of $0.69/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp as 1.91 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp is 1.88 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.92 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.18 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FITB to be 1.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.41%. For the next 5 years, Fifth Third Bancorp is expecting Growth of 5.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.54.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fifth Third Bancorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.01%, where Monthly Performance is -0.03%, Quarterly performance is 0.33%, 6 Months performance is 10.71% and yearly performance percentage is 12.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.22% and Monthly Volatility of 1.82%.