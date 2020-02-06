What are analysts Suggestions on CenterPoint Energy, Inc.(NYSE:CNP): Booking Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:BKNG)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. as 4.03 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is 2.29 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.81 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.04 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CNP to be 2.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.17%. For the next 5 years, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is expecting Growth of -3.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CenterPoint Energy, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.64%, where Monthly Performance is 0%, Quarterly performance is -7.47%, 6 Months performance is -7.31% and yearly performance percentage is -13.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.72% and Monthly Volatility of 1.79%.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $45.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $44.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.79/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Booking Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 28 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $22.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $21/share and a High Estimate of $23.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 28 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. as 3.27 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Booking Holdings Inc. is 3.24 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.35 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.21 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BKNG to be -1.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.25%. For the next 5 years, Booking Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Booking Holdings Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 401.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 19.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 64.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 25.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Booking Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.39%, where Monthly Performance is -5.28%, Quarterly performance is -3.41%, 6 Months performance is 8.55% and yearly performance percentage is 1.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.26% and Monthly Volatility of 1.71%.